Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

WENN

The ‘Whiplash’ actor reveals he received a hi-tech toilet from wife Keleigh Sperry for the festive holiday after he expressed his fascination with the gadget.

–

Actor Miles Teller treasures a toilet gift he once received from his now-wife Keleigh Sperry for Christmas.

The “Whiplash” star reveals he became fascinated by the hi-tech toilets in Japan, and model Keleigh decided to surprise him by purchasing one of the pricey gadgets for their own home.

“I was in Tokyo and that was the first time I used one of those Toto toilets,” Teller shared in a recent virtual meet-and-greet with members of the U.S. Navy to promote his upcoming movie “Top Gun: Maverick“.

“You know what, one of those is, dude? It’s a heated toilet! And it sprays you and then air-dries you. They know what they’re doing over there!”

According to Men’s Health magazine, when another service member revealed she had bought one for her family, Teller was flushed with excitement as he shared, “Dude, my wife got it for me for Christmas, which was really nice of her.”

“I put it in the downstairs bathroom so everybody could use it. And they spend so much time in there, it is ridiculous!”

Miles Teller married Keleigh Sperry in September 2019. “Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there,” he opened up about marriage life.

When the pandemic hit, the couple enjoyed gardening in their house. “Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas and a rose garden,” he explained. “Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add colour.”