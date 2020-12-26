Microsoft's patch for a zero-day privilege escalation Windows bug in June did not fix the vulnerability, which could still be exploited with some adjustments (Ionut Ilascu/BleepingComputer)

Ionut Ilascu / BleepingComputer:

Microsoft’s patch for a zero-day privilege escalation Windows bug in June did not fix the vulnerability, which could still be exploited with some adjustments  —  Back in June, Microsoft released a fix for a vulnerability in the Windows operating system that enabled attackers to increase …

