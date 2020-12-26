Miami mayor calls Bitcoin ‘stable investment’ during unstable year By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Miami mayor calls Bitcoin ‘stable investment’ during unstable year

Miami mayor Francis Suarez is the latest high-profile figure to tout (BTC), offering more evidence that mainstream adoption is growing.

In a Thursday tweet, Suarez called Bitcoin a “stable investment” during an “incredibly unstable year,” adding that he’s learning about the flagship digital asset through figures like Tyler Winklevoss and Anthony Pompliano.