MGM rejected Julie Andrews for being ‘impossible to film’ and made a big mistake

We love a good loser story. Tell us about the writer whose work gets rejected over and over again before making it big. Play the scene from Beautiful woman where Vivian returns to the store to scold the employees who would not serve her and let them know what a big mistake her judgment was.

We devour it because the story of how to overcome adversity in the form of ridiculous standards of control has universal appeal. We all want a chance to prove the skeptics wrong, to shine when they told us we couldn’t.

For many actors in Hollywood, especially women, who are often held to very narrow beauty standards, there are countless stories of stars who had to fight the tide to get a fair shot at being the center of attention. Among them is Julie Andrews, who was initially rejected for “not filming.”

Julie Andrews started her career on stage

Julie Andrews | Noam Galai / Getty Images for 92 years

The English stage saw the birth of Andrews’ career when she was a young woman. As Biography.com reports, the English actor was born in 1935 and acted in various plays throughout the 1940s.

In the mid-1950s, he brought his stage career to the United States with the starring role in The boyfriend. His performance in the stage version of My lovely lady alongside Rex Harrison earned him a Tony nomination, and followed with another award nod with a critically acclaimed performance at Camelot.

Andrews displayed immense talent for singing and had more than demonstrated his acting skills with this considerable stage work, so it made sense for him to make the leap to film.

Going from stage to film wasn’t always easy

Andrews began acting when he was only 12 years old and from the beginning he tried to break into the world of cinema. As BBC America reports, her early performance in a music magazine at London Racecourse caught the attention of some recruiters who asked her to screen test for the British division of MGM Studios.

Unfortunately, the young Andrews did not make the cut and critics referred to her as “unfilmable.” Undeterred, Andrews continued his way through the stage performance, and seemed My lovely lady it could be your chance to make the leap to the big screen.

However, when it came time to air the film version, Andrews again overlooked it. Instead, the role went to Audrey Hepburn, who studio director Jack Warner believed was more recognizable and therefore a better appeal for the film.

In the end, the snub worked in Andrews’ favor because she was available to be cast in one of her most famous roles: Mary Poppins.

Julie Andrews proved the skeptics wrong

There is no question that Andrews left an indelible mark on film, going on to make multiple appearances in movies that proved he was anything but “impossible to shoot.” Mary Poppins and The sound of the music They remain two of his most iconic roles, and both draw heavily on his work on stage and his tremendous singing voice.

Additionally, Andrews made several movies with her husband Blake Edwards and earned a lot of accolades, including multiple Oscar nominations, along the way.

In 1997, tragedy struck when a failed operation cost Andrews his famous singing voice. The star was devastated by the loss of identity, but that did not stop her from continuing to work. She went on to play the queen in The princess’s Diary and its sequel and do voice work for him Shrek movies and the My favorite villain franchise. Recent projects also include work on television series with roles in both 2017 Julie’s Green Room and 2020 Bridgerton.