Mark Hamill Shared What He and Carrie Fisher Always Did Together

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher became friends while filming Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Their friendship continued throughout several more movies and the promotional appearances that followed. In December 2016, Fisher died of cardiac arrest one month after her last Star Wars movie.

Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill|Jean-Jacques LAPEYRONNIE/Gamma-Rapho

Hamill shared some of his on-screen moments with Fisher one year after the actor’s death.

Why Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher never dated during ‘Star Wars’

In a December 2017 interview with The Guardian, Hamill opened up about his relationship with Fisher. The actors played twins Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, and Hamill admitted he and Fisher had an attraction. However, Hamill never initiated anything with Fisher. Hamill said after experiencing a nasty breakup with another actor before booking Star Wars, he vowed never to date a co-star again.

Although he never officially courted Fisher, the actors found a loophole during filming.

“Carrie and I found pretexts,” Hamill said, recalling one of their outings. “I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know, we’re making out like teenagers!”

Fisher’s lack of interest in Hamill possibly had something to do with her affair with their co-star, Harrison Ford. The “three-month one night stand” between Ford and Fisher happened during the first Star Wars movie, which Hamill didn’t know.

Mark Hamill said he and Carrie Fisher always tried to make each other laugh

After news broke that Fisher died, Hamill spoke about the good times they shared through the past four decades. The actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said their bond happened almost immediately. Although they were close friends, Hamill admitted he and Fisher would go through periods of not communicating.

“Carrie used to drive me crazy,” Hamill admitted. “We were more like siblings than I thought because we would have these huge fights. We wouldn’t see each other for months or even years, and then you would see each other and remind yourself how much fun it was to be together.”

According to Hamill, comedy played a significant role in his friendship with Fisher. Whenever he saw Fisher, Hamill said the actors always playfully competed with each other.

“Not only could she make me laugh, but I could make her laugh,” Hamill recalled. “That was our goal.”

Carrie Fisher regrets having an affair with Harrison Ford instead of Mark Hamill

In November 2016, Fisher released a memoir about her affair with Ford. The book documented what Fisher, who was 19-years-old during the first Star Wars film, felt about Ford. She shared that Ford would be “cold” to her and was also “inaccessible” due to his marriage and children.

Fisher also wrote in the memoir that she wished she pursued Hamill. She said Hamill would’ve treated her better than Ford if they got together.

“I’m sorry it’s not Mark,” Fisher wrote of her affair. “It could’ve been. It should’ve been. It might’ve meant something. Maybe not much, but certainly more.”