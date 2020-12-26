Mark Hamill Said Keeping His Appearance on ‘The Mandalorian’ a Secret Was a ‘Miracle’

Nowadays, spoilers are hard to avoid. This is especially true when it comes to Star Wars. Despite this, The Mandalorian managed to deliver a huge surprise in the Season 2 finale. In a tweet, Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, made a subtle reference to the finale’s well-kept secret.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.]

What happened in the season finale of ‘The Mandalorian’

Season 2 Episode 8 of The Mandalorian ended up being the most emotional episode of the show so far. At the start of the episode, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) capture Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi).

Din then travels with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) to find Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks). Bo-Katan agrees to help Din rescue Grogu in exchange for Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), his Imperial cruiser, and the Darksaber.

The group forms a plan and invade the cruiser. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen), Cara, Bo-Katan, and Koska take down stormtroopers and make it to the bridge, but Gideon is not there. After defeating one of the Dark Troopers, Din finds Gideon standing over Grogu with the Darksaber.

The two engage in a fight, and Din defeats Gideon. He brings Gideon to the bridge and attempts to give the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, but she cannot take it because Din is now the rightful owner of the Darksaber.

Dark Troopers begin to try and break into the bridge. As the group prepares for a fight, a lone X-Wing appears and a Jedi Knight is seen fighting the Dark Troopers.

The Jedi in question is revealed to be Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). After an emotional goodbye with Din, Grogu leaves with Luke to complete his Jedi training. In an after-credits scene, Boba Fett returns to Tatooine with Fennec and kills Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood).

Mark Hamill on keeping his cameo a secret

The Mandalorian takes place five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which premiered in 1983. To make Luke Skywalker’s surprise appearance possible, The Mandalorian used CGI to digitally create a de-aged Luke Skywalker on a body double. Hamill provided the voice for Luke in The Mandalorian.

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on Dec. 18. Following its premiere, Hamill jokingly tweeted, “Seen anything good on TV lately?”

On Dec. 19, Hamill said it was a “miracle” that his involvement with The Mandalorian managed to stay a secret.

“The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU,” Hamill tweeted.

Jon Favreau was convinced Mark Hamill’s cameo would leak

After the finale premiered on Disney+, showrunner Jon Favreau appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the episode. During the interview, the creator of The Mandalorian revealed that he thought Hamill’s appearance on the show would be spoiled.

“It was very tricky because it’s very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars cause people are so curious about it and there are so many people involved with the process,” Favreau said.

He continued, “Every piece of casting leaked, and we were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too.”