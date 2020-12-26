Mariska Hargitay Shows off Her Unique Christmas Ornaments Featuring Some Popular Figures

The holidays are a special time of year, and some choose to celebrate with a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments on the branches. Mariska Hargitay, known for her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, recently showed off her unique Christmas ornaments featuring some popular figures. We have the images of Mariska Hargitay‘s set-up below.

Mariska Hargitay shows off her Christmas ornaments on her tree

Mariska Hargitay | Barbara Nitke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

People have been known to top a tree for the holidays in ornaments new and old. It’s sometimes nice to see the different options and glimpse how people make their tree their very own. This year, Hargitay and the tree she shares with her husband, Peter Hermann, and her three children, August, Amaya, and Andrew, is full of ornaments. The tree appears to be a real one, and many of its branches feature a unique ornament.

There are snowflakes and classic holiday ornament balls in different shapes, colors, and sizes, but a few pieces really stand out. Hargitay recently shared a few images of her Christmas tree, and one of the first ornaments that draws the eye is Wonder Woman. She sports her iconic red boots and red, white, and blue suit with her arms crossed at her chest. She also has on the popular tiara and golden lasso, The Lasso of Truth.

There’s also an ornament of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Hargitay’s tree

There’s even a bust of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court Justice who died on September 18, 2020 from complications that arose from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Fans might recall that Hargitay’s on-screen counterpart, Olivia Benson, loves the former justice. In 2019, Hargitay revealed in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that her son gave her a figurine of the justice that has been seen on Benson’s desk in the squad room. Meyers asked if Benson’s love of RBG was something she added, and she reveals it was.

“Well as I became lieutenant, I started thinking about who do I look up to? Who is Olivia Benson’s inspiration? And she is about as superhero as they come,” Hargitay said. “I watched that movie it changed my life, and I could watch that movie on a loop, RBG.”

Hargitay thanked her husband for ‘truly decking the halls’

The super unique Christmas tree really says a lot by the ornaments that hang from its branches. Hargitay added a sweet caption to her post thanking her husband, Hermann. She also uses her iconic hashtags to express herself, and she includes a Wonder Woman and RGB hashtag as well

On Instagram Hargitay wrote: “Look who’s hanging around this Christmas… thank you to my #wonderfulhusband for truly decking the halls this year. #WonderWoman #WonderFull #RBG#HolidayHeroes #GlitteryGuardians #DecorativeDemiGoddesses #SoNiceIGotItTwice #WonderWomenKeepShowingUpInMyLife.”

Mariska Hargitay’s Christmas tree is just as unique as her, and it’s a nice treat for fans. We’ll have to see how she chooses to decorate her tree next year for the holidays as well.