Litecoin rises 13% on a green day By .com

Litecoin rises 13% on a green day



.com – It was trading at $ 128,702 as of 04:50 (09:50 GMT) Saturday on the .com Index, representing a 12.70% daily gain. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since December 25.

The upward move pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $ 8,474B, or 1.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest level, Litecoin’s market cap was $ 14,099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $ 125,069 to $ 132,437 in the previous twenty-four hours.

In the past seven days, Litecoin has seen an increase in value as it gained 19.44%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours as of this writing was $ 13,498B or 7.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 95.3617 to $ 132.4374 in the last 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 69.36% from its all-time high of $ 420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

The last day it stood at $ 24,833.2 on the .com Index, up 3.64% on the day.

it was trading at $ 623.08 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.05%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 460,759B or 69.02% of the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum totaled $ 70,924B or 10.62% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies.