Litecoin Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade By .com

Litecoin Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $128.628 by 04:50 (09:50 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 12.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 25.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $8.474B, or 1.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $125.069 to $132.437 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.44%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.498B or 7.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $95.3617 to $132.4374 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 69.37% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $24,836.0 on the .com Index, up 3.65% on the day.

was trading at $623.30 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $460.759B or 69.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $70.924B or 10.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.