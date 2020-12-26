Litecoin Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade By .com

Litecoin Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade
.com – was trading at $128.628 by 04:50 (09:50 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 12.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 25.
The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $8.474B, or 1.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.
Litecoin had traded in a range of $125.069 to $132.437 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.44%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.498B or 7.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $95.3617 to $132.4374 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Litecoin is still down 69.37% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $24,836.0 on the .com Index, up 3.65% on the day.
was trading at $623.30 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.01%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $460.759B or 69.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $70.924B or 10.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.