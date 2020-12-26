Lil Baby Quits Instagram, Says ‘I’m Out’

Lil Baby is having a year in entertainment. He snagged two Grammy nominations and his album My Turn went double platinum this year.

He’s earning big bank doing features for other artists but has been sharing the wealth by doing giveaways in communities around the country. Still, he’s not immune to the highs and lows of social media. Recently, Lil Baby threw up the deuces and shut down his Instagram account.

Lil Baby at center of social media drama

In early December, the Atlanta rapper got caught up in an internet spectacle involving his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, and an adult film actor named Ms. London. The latter posted a series of tweets claiming she slept with Lil Baby for the sum of $16,000, and implied that he cheated on his girlfriend.

She later backpedaled and denied it, but not before Cheaves and the rapper posted and deleted indirect responses of their own.

The social media drama went viral and dragged out for days, and at one point, Lil Baby accused her of seeking attention. “I get it,” he tweeted. “Say Baby name get clout Y’all need to stop the desperate sh*t.”

This led to netizens commenting on Cheaves and whether Lil Baby’s cheated on her and how many times. Another adult film star — Teanna Trump — chimed in and also claimed to have slept with him.

She took shots at Cheaves on social media and threatened to provide screenshots as proof. The two exchanged words on social media, but both Lil Baby and Cheaves seem to be beyond fed up.

Let my good outweigh my bad an keep pushing ! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 8, 2020

Lil Baby shuts down his Instagram account

On Dec. 24, Lil Baby sent out a few short tweets, and in one, he wrote, “The internet go for anything. Sh*t really sad #thatsnotmeMan.” He then followed it up with an exit message on Twitter while wishing everyone a happy holiday.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out ✌ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 24, 2020

Fans quickly noticed the artist deactivated his Instagram account and started speculating on the reasons. One person wrote, “Y’all bullied this man into disabling his Instagram,” and another added “Everybody all in his business.”

Others commended Lil Baby for stepping away from the platform. “Protect your energy young king!” commented one Instagram user. “I don’t blame him. It’s time for us all to reset. 2020 had been a beast!” said another. Meanwhile, Cheaves is not feeding into the drama and has been sharing content related to her Christmas gifts.

Lil Baby is still out and about

Though he’s staying away from Instagram right now, Lil Baby is active in local communities doing charity work. Days before Christmas, he joined forces with Atlanta’s city council to distribute 2,000 new coats on the west side of the city to adults and children in need. Though it’s his hometown, he’s taking the initiative on the road.

Lil Baby’s next stop is Birmingham, Alabama for another coat giveaway on Dec. 28. The town’s City Councilor John Hilliard helped organize the event, and praised the rapper for being an example and showing kindness this season.

“I’m so excited that rapper Lil Baby has chosen to support Birmingham’s District 9 communities. With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents,” said Hilliard to CBS 42.