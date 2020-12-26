Lewis Hamilton credits Black Lives Matter for his ‘extra drive’ to seal seventh Formula One title

Outspoken Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the Black Lives Matter movement helped drive him on to clinch a record-equalling seventh Formula One title last season.

The Brit, who equalled Michael Schumacher’s remarkable world title haul, has been a huge advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement this year – leading the way in Formula One.

And Hamilton, who was a guest editor for BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Boxing Day, revealed all about his decision to show his support for the movement – which has played big role in campaigning for equality and change.

Lewis Hamilton has been vocal in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020

The Brit revealed the movement gave him ‘extra drive’ to seal his seventh world title last season

During many race events last season, Hamilton was seen taking the knee on the winner’s podium in protest against the killing of George Floyd while he wore many T-shirts and masks with anti-racism slogans on them.

The 35-year-old, who recently won Sports Personality of the Year, said: ‘I had this extra drive in me this year to get to the end of those races.

‘It was a different drive than what I’ve had in me in the past.

‘To get to the end of those races first so that I could utilize that platform (for Black Lives Matter) and shine the light as bright as possible.’

The 35-year-old driver dons a T-shirt reading: ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’

Hamilton regularly called for political change throughout last season by using his platform as Formula One’s biggest star.

After winning the Tuscany Grand Prix in September, Hamilton escaped punishment for carrying a slogan on his T-shirt reading: ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor,’ in reference to the black woman who was killed by police in Kentucky in March.

His Mercedes team also adopted a black livery for the 2020 campaign in a stand against discrimination.

Seven- world champion has been regularly calling for political change within Formula One

And when asked by Professor David Olusoga whether he was afraid of how people would react to his public stand in support of BLM, Hamilton replied: ‘There is no way that I could stay silent.

‘And once I said that to myself, I didn’t hold any fear.’

Hamilton was also quizzed by presenter Nick Robinson about racism in his sport and the fact that he is the only black Formula One driver.

Hamilton replied: ‘There are many other young kids of colour that deserve the opportunity to progress, have a great education, be an engineer or whatever it is they want. But the fact is, the opportunity is not the same for them.’