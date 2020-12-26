Laptop and desktop manufacturers are still months away from fulfilling outstanding orders as sales see a renaissance; shortages won't ease until 2022 (Paresh Dave/Reuters)

Isaac Novak
Paresh Dave / Reuters:

Laptop and desktop manufacturers are still months away from fulfilling outstanding orders as sales see a renaissance; shortages won’t ease until 2022  —  OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers in 2020 at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007 …

