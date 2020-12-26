Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Steals the Show in Cute Christmas Video

“My mom had a set of these,” Kylie says about the ornaments. “Growing up, every year we had the same tree. We had a green tree with all of these ornaments on here. Last year, someone was selling their Christopher Radko collection, so I bought the whole collection and I bought even more this year because I want a collection on my own.”

Kylie tells viewers that Kris won’t share her collection with her, so she had to buy her own. She adds, “My mom is actually living with me right now, so I wanted to surprise her with a tree that we grew up with and I want Stormi to experience this. I love them. They’re all different and just so cute and festive and it just reminds me of my childhood.”

In August, Kris sold her Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion for $15 million. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch and manager also owns various other properties in California.

In the video, Kylie also shows off colorful Christmas stockings with names embroiled on them—her’s, Stormi’s, Kris’ and boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s.

“My mom always made Christmas so special for all of us,” Kylie says. “I just wanted to do the same for Stormi.”

Kylie later shows off festive life-size polar bears, a large Santa Claus and gingerbread house and another giant Christmas tree, one flocked with large, custom white and beige ball ornaments to match the room. Both trees were designed by Jeff Leatham.

The room also has another fireplace with two white fluffy stockings bearing Kylie and Stormi’s names hanging on the mantel.

“This is me. And this is Mommy,” Stormi says, before launching into a sweet rendition of “Jingle Bells.”