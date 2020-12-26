Kristen Stewart Never Had an Answer to This Frequently Asked Question From the ‘Twilight’ Era

Though Kristen Stewart has more than made a name for herself in the film industry, many people will always think of her as the Twilight girl. Stewart portrayed Bella Swan in the wildly popular film and its four sequels: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Dawn – Part 2 from 2008 to 2012, and the movies made the actor one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet.

Kristen Stewart | Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Though the Twilight movies made Stewart a household name, she didn’t just join the project because she knew the film would be popular. It wasn’t until Stewart had finished recording the first film that she even realized just how big the built-in Twilight fan base was thanks to the readership of the eponymous book. In fact, Stewart often struggled with the overwhelming amount of fame that film provided her with.

Kristen Stewart had no idea how popular the ‘Twilight’ movies would become

Stewart and her co-star, Robert Pattinson, have both been candid about the fact that shooting the first Twilight movie was akin to shooting an indie film. In fact, the experience was so lowkey that Stewart initially thought that the possibility of a sequel was absurd. Stewart couldn’t have predicted just how massively popular the films would become. But, while she struggled with the lack of privacy, she didn’t seem to struggle with fan expectations.

RELATED: Stephenie Meyer Isn’t as Rich as the Cullens but Her Net Worth Is Still Insanely High

One of the challenges of being a part of a massive film franchise that is based on a popular book series is dealing with fan expectations. Twilight was already an international bestselling book prior to it being made into a movie, so millions of people already had it in their mind what Bella would look like, sound like, and act like. Interestingly enough, Stewart didn’t struggle with the constant comparison to that of her book character. She did, however, struggle in interviews when she was asked about how she coped with the high expectations of Twilight fans.

The ‘Happiest Season’ star struggled to answer one frequently asked question during the ‘Twilight’ era

“Questions like this, you know?” Stewart shared with Female.com when she was asked about the pitfalls of taking on a role that has such high expectations from its core audience. “Having to answer that question over and over and over. And it’s not just the redundancy of it that bothers me. It’s just like – I never have an answer. And so I feel like I’m scrambling to just think of some arbitrary answer, and you don’t have one. I have a responsibility to this character and the story first and foremost. And a responsibility to myself.”

Stewart continued on to share that she always cared about Twilight and her character and that’s what she focused on. “When I made the movie, I had no idea about all these fans’ expectations,” the actor shared. “And then all of a sudden they were shoved on me. Like, toward the end of filming I realized, ‘Wow. This is really’-I mean, you can go on-line and read all of it. But there’s something – I never believe blogs. They might as well be the same person writing over and over. You don’t know, really, how many people – but I care about the book just as much as they do.”

We can see how it would be a little annoying for Stewart to constantly be asked the same question. However, the actor seemed to find a way to deal with it when Twilight was at the height of its success and has since moved on to other fulfilling projects.