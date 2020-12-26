Kim Kardashian Sports Daring Holiday Look at Christmas Celebration

Khloe was not photographed at Kourtney’s holiday celebration. This week, she and NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 2, were spotted together in Boston, where he is set to play for the Boston Celtics this season. On Christmas Eve, Khloe shared on Instagram images of herself and their child decorating gingerbread cookies.

Kim shared several pics from Kourtney’s holiday celebration, including some showing her with her and her husband Kanye West‘s four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 19 months. She also shared a photo of her and her kids with brother Rob Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Kourtney wore a nude cut-out halter top with a sparkling trim and long maroon patterned maxi skirt. Sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, were twinning in red glittering dresses. Kim posted a photo of herself and Kylie in their respective green and red ensembles, joking, “Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa.”

Kendall Jenner sported a yellow flower patterned top with tassels under a matching cropped jacket and leopard print skinny pants. Mama Kris Jenner wore a black flowy dress.

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrating Christmas 2020: