Kate Hudson, 41, Photo’d w/ Out Makeup; Twitter Says She ‘Aging Badly’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Kate Hudson is just 41 years old, but looks a lot older – according to People on Twitter. Today has obtained paparazzi pics showing Kate with sagging skin and with a face that makes her almost unrecognizable. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR