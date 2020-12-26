John Travolta Shares Video Of Children On First Christmas After Wife’s Death

Actor John Travolta gave a glimpse into the first Christmas with his children after his wife, Kelly Preston, died this year. Kelly passed away in July after a private battle with breast cancer. Since then, John and his children have been opting to grieve in private. However, they have shared a few photos and videos now and again, including a rare photo of John’s son Benjamin on his 10th birthday.

On Christmas, John wished his fans a merry Christmas in a video featuring his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10. Ella posed in front of the tree in her pajamas, while Benjamin was sitting in a chair eating a treat. John captioned the video, “Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄” While the family was all smiles in the video, it was likely a very tough year without their wife and mother.

John Travolta shared a rare video of his children on Christmas

Ella also shared a video message with her followers on her Instagram page. She wished everyone a happy holiday and said she is looking forward to the new year.

In October, John shared a heartfelt post honoring Kelly’s birthday. He shared a photo from their wedding in 1991 and a throwback photo of his parents’ wedding. He put the photos side by side and wrote, “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Sending our love to the Travolta family this holiday season and beyond!



