James Harden trade not imminent?

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are set to hit the floor on Saturday night for their first game of the 2020-21 NBA season. As the team readies to take the court short-handed, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, new rumors are swirling regarding when a Harden trade could happen.

The ongoing saga between Harden and the Rockets has stretched on for weeks, with the star still demanding a trade out of Houston. Even as his list of preferred destinations continues to grow, it seems his willingness to move elsewhere isn’t accelerating trade talks.

When Harden first requested a trade, he immediately sought to play for the Brooklyn Nets. However, with the Nets unable to offer Houston the franchise-caliber player it sought, the former NBA MVP had to expand his list of preferred destinations.

He later added the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his trade list. After more than a week of negotiations, Miami pulled out of the running. With trade talks still going nowhere and the NBA season underway, Harden added the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics to his ideal landing spots.

While his trade list is growing, it seems the likelihood of a trade happening in the immediate is taking a hit. After the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski made it clear that a blockbuster deal isn’t imminent: