IPhone 12 Mini Diary: Overnight ICU Stay Shows Smaller Battery Limits

On December 10, my world changed in an instant as I went from having a normal work day to following an ambulance to the emergency room with my five-year-old daughter inside. Read on to see how the iPhone 12 mini performed when we were trapped in intensive care overnight.

While we now know that my daughter was having a seizure, it was a terrifying few hours for the Chambers’ house. My daughter was fine one moment, and then the next, it seemed like someone disconnected her brain. Fortunately, she is fine now and will be taking anti-seizure medications for the next two years. We hadn’t planned on spending the night in ICU, but it ended up being a good use case for the iPhone 12 mini.

In that situation, my iPhone became first a phone and then a portable communicator. He spent time talking on the phone with family and friends about his condition. However, I was spending much less time on email and apps. As a “phone,” the iPhone 12 mini is the best phone Apple has ever shipped. Since I didn’t have my AirPods, I couldn’t put my phone down, so I had to hold it all the time. It was extremely comfortable.

After he finally settled into the ICU ward and fell asleep, I spent the next several hours catching up on my work. Yes, I realize that work can wait in those situations, but in times of high stress, I find working comforting, as it is something I can “control” and gives me something to distract myself from what is happening. By the end of the night my phone was completely dead. Luckily some friends had brought us a care kit that included a long lightning cord so I could charge when we went to sleep. Still, he highlighted battery limitations and what my life could be like when I start traveling to conferences again in 2021.

Just like before I had a “big” iPhone with a battery that lasted all day, I’ll burn out my battery at the end of the day. If you want a phone that really lasts all day with heavy use, the iPhone 12 mini is not for you. If you want a super portable phone for phone calls and are fine to need an external battery for days of heavy use, I recommend the iPhone 12 mini. I really hope Apple adds a MagSafe external battery because I will buy it without seeing it. The limitations of the built-in battery are acceptable to me personally because I value portability above all else.

