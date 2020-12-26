Inside Nikki and Brie Bella’s Biggest Year Yet

Nikki and Artem may be husband and wife come 2021.

During a December episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki shared that she plans to marry the professional dancer by the end of 2021.

“Our goal is to get married in the fall,” she said. “Fall 2021.”

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plan may be a tentative one. Nikki explained, “We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light.”

“I would love November,” she continued. “The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn’t that be beautiful? And I’ve always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look.”