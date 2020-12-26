IG Comedian SHOT ON LIVE; After Making Jones About Dead Chicago Rappers!!

A popular Instagram comedian has been shot, over jokes about fallen Chicago rappers. The comedian – whose asked that his name be withheld – is said to be in critical condition, has learned.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE COMEDIAN GETTING SHOT

The incident all started on Monday when, during the comedian’s set – he brought up FBG Duck – a popular Chicago rapper who was killed a few months back.

Four masked gunmen pulled up on FBG Duck and shot and killed him in broad daylight.

The comedian jokingly said, during his act, “‘F*ck FBG Duck.” And that’s not all – he also made fun of another fallen Chicago rapper, Tooka.

On 12 January 2012, Tooka was waiting at a bus stop when a car pulled up in front of him. A passenger got out of the car and, after exchanging a few words, shot the teen multiple times. Tooka was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours after the comedian posted the video, a group of men recognized him in Philadelphia. The men – who are affiliated with Chiacgo’s O Block – pulled guns and shot the comedian.

The family of the victim tell that they are praying that he will make a full recovery.

