How to watch Letterkenny online from anywhere

First released on the Crave network in Canada back in 2016, Letterkenny tells the story of a small rural community of the same name. The show’s origins actually trace back to 2013 when Canadian actor Jared Kesso teamed up with Nathan Dales to create a short form web series called Letterkenny Problems. In fact, many of the episodes in the first few seasons opened with the text “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.

Jared Kesso’s award-winning comedy series is finally set to make its US debut and we have all the details on how you can watch season 9 of Letterkenny online.

Letterkenny’s cast of characters are broken up into three groups: the hicks, the skids and the hockey players. Kesso himself plays the show’s main character Wayne who can regularly be found choring on the farm or at the produce stand with his sister Katy, friend Daryl and good buddy Squirrely Dan. At the beginning of the series, Katy is in a relationship with the stereotypical hockey players Reilly and Jonesy. Meanwhile the skids, led by Stewart and his sidekick Roald, often hang out in Stewart’s basement or break dance in the parking lot behind the dollar store.

One thing that sets Letterkenny apart from other shows is the fact that each season starts out with a cold open that usually involves a lot of wordplay and quick cuts. Over the course of the 9 seasons of the show that have aired so far, we’ve seen Wayne break up with his longtime girlfriend and start fighting again, Squirrely Dan attend his women’s studies group with Professor Tricia, Stewart become a jock and Reilly and Jonesy start coaching women’s hockey.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Letterkenny and are excited about the new season or are just hearing about the show for the first time, you’re in for a treat as we’ll show you exactly how to watch Letterkenny from anywhere in the world.

LetterKenny Season 9 – When and where?

Season 9 of Letterkenny will premiere on Saturday, December 26 on Hulu in the US and on Crave in Canada. All seven new episodes of the show will be released at once and you can also watch past seasons of Letterkenny on both streaming platforms.

Watch Letterkenny online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Letterkenny in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the hit Canadian comedy when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

