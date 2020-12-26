Between the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns as well as the recent US presidential election, 2020 has been a year like no other. In fact things have gotten so strange that many people started to wonder if we were actually living in an episode of Black Mirror.
Like the rest of us, the show’s creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones just want this year to be over which is why they’ve created a new mockumentary called Death to 2020 for Netflix. The comedy film tells the story of one of the worst years in human history and features an all-star cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.
Based on Death to 2020’s trailer, it looks like the film will provide a comedic summary of the events of 2020 intertwined with real-life archival footage from the past 12 months. From the coronavirus to Quibi, the best and worst things that happened this year will be showcased in the film which despite its depressing source material, is being billed as a Netflix Original comedy event.
Whether you’re a big fan of Black Mirror or just want to relive the year you really don’t want to remember, we’ll show you how to watch Death to 2020 online from anywhere in the world.
Death to 2020 – When and where?
The new film Death to 2020 from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, December 27. As it’s a Netflix Original, the film will be available to watch in every country where the streaming service is available.
Watch Death to 2020 online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Death to 2020 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new mockumentary when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
How to watch Death to 2020 in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a Netflix subscription, you’ll be able to watch Death to 2020 when it premieres on the steaming service on Sunday, December 27.
If you’re not yet a subscriber though, you’ll have to sign up to do so but thankfully the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.
Netflix’s Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won’t be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service’s Standard plan costs $13.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix’s Premium plan for $17.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It’s also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to see what Death to 2020 is all about.
Get a Death to 2020 livestream in Canada
Canadian Netflix subscribers will also be able to watch Death to 2020 when the film is released on Sunday, December 27. If you’re not a subscriber though, the Basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs $14.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $18.99 per month. Although the prices are a bit different, the same limitations and features still apply. Basic won’t allow you to watch HD content while Standard will and Premium is the only plan that will let you watch Death to 2020 in 4K. A 30 day free trial to Netflix is also available in Canada.
Watch Death to 2020 in the UK
If you live in the UK and want to watch Death to 2020, then Netflix is still your only option to do so beginning on Sunday, December 27. Once again regional subscription prices are a bit different but the features and limitations remain the same. In the UK, the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month.
Stream Death to 2020 in Australia
As is the case in the U.S., Canada and the UK, Death to 2020 will release on Sunday, December 27 on Netflix in Australia. If you’re already a subscriber, then you’re good to go but if you haven’t signed up for Netflix yet here are all the details you need to know. The features and limitations are the same in Australia but the prices are higher. The service’s Basic plan costs AUD $10.99 per month, the Standard plan costs AUD $15.99 per month and the Premium plan costs AUD $19.99 per month.
