Between the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns as well as the recent US presidential election, 2020 has been a year like no other. In fact things have gotten so strange that many people started to wonder if we were actually living in an episode of Black Mirror. Like the rest of us, the show’s creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones just want this year to be over which is why they’ve created a new mockumentary called Death to 2020 for Netflix. The comedy film tells the story of one of the worst years in human history and features an all-star cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

Based on Death to 2020's trailer, it looks like the film will provide a comedic summary of the events of 2020 intertwined with real-life archival footage from the past 12 months. From the coronavirus to Quibi, the best and worst things that happened this year will be showcased in the film which despite its depressing source material, is being billed as a Netflix Original comedy event. Whether you're a big fan of Black Mirror or just want to relive the year you really don't want to remember, we'll show you how to watch Death to 2020 online from anywhere in the world. Death to 2020 – When and where? The new film Death to 2020 from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, December 27. As it's a Netflix Original, the film will be available to watch in every country where the streaming service is available.

