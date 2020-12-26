How to return a gift to Walmart

Nothing warms my heart more than giving a thoughtful gift to my friends or family, but if I’m honest, receiving a thoughtful gift is pretty darn great too. What happens when you get a present that you don’t really like? Returning gifts has always been a pain, but now retail giants like Amazon and Walmart are making it easier than ever. I’ll show you how to return an unwanted gift to Walmart without even leaving your house!

Walmart is making socially distant, contactless returns easier than ever this holiday season. Here’s how you can return your unwanted gifts for free in just a few easy steps.

Go to Walmart.com in your web browser of choice or open the Walmart app. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Returns. Scroll to Return items by mail, and click on I have an account or No account. If you have a gift receipt, type in the Email address on the receipt. If you don’t know the email, you may need to ask the sender. Type in the Order number. Click View order status. Click on the item or order in question. Choose your return pickup and appointment date. Package your item with the included label.

Note that this service only works for gifts purchased online and shipped from Walmart.com.

Now, FedEx will come and pick up your return, free of charge. If you do not have a printer, or are unable to print a label, you will need to take your package to a FedEx Office location or Walmart in person.

If you are a frequent Walmart shopper, we recommend that you download the Walmart app, and consider signing up for Walmart+, the company’s Amazon Prime competitor.

