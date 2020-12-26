How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

When it comes to getting a refund for a digital game on PS4 or PS5, your mileage may vary. Technically, you won’t be given a refund on a digital game that you’ve already downloaded or played unless the content is faulty. This is usually up to PlayStation Support’s discretion — and whether or not the game is riddled with bugs. Still, if you’ve purchased a game and find that you don’t want it, you have up to 14 days to request a refund. Here’s a quick way to learn how to refund a PS4 game and even a new PS5 release.

How to request a refund on a PS4 or PS5 game

Go to playstation.com/en-us/support/store/ps-store-refund-request/. Click on Refund Chatbot that is highlighted on the page. In the window that opens up, select Refund Request. Select I’m Ready. If you qualify for a refund after answering seven questions regarding what you’re looking to refund and the account which was charged, you’ll be redirected to an actual support agent. Take note of the Support ID you are given. Select Next. Select Yes when asked if you’d like to speak to a live agent. At this point, the agent will determine whether you get a refund or not.

Make sure to have your information ready, including your PSN ID, email address associated with the account, date of birth, and the name of the game you’d like refunded. If you cannot get refunded directly to the payment method you used to purchase the game, you will instead be given PSN store credit in your wallet. Sony’s refund policy received a bit of a facelift when the company barred other online retailers from selling digital game codes, making PlayStation the only storefront to sell digital games on PS4 and PS5.