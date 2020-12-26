How to get a PSVR adapter for PS5

Even though your current PSVR will be compatible with PS5, Sony confirmed previously that using a PSVR on PS5 would require a camera adapter. You can now redeem one directly from the company for free. Here’s how to get a PSVR adapted for your PS5.

How to redeem your free PSVR adapter on PS5

Go to global.support.playstation.com/s/pscamera-adaptor. Click the I am not a Robot checkbox and select Next. Enter the PSVR serial number, found on the back of the Processor Unit and select Next. Continue to fill out the form with your first name, last name, email address, shipping address, and phone number.

Should you still have any trouble, you’ll be asked to contact PlayStation Support.

Speaking with UploadVR, a Sony representative confirmed that the adapter will not be shipped with the console in the box and that people will have to place an order to receive one separately.

Because the new upgraded camera for PS5 can’t be used to track the headset, unfortunately, it won’t support PSVR. While Sony is working on a new PSVR 2 headset, its release is likely a ways off.

If you’re looking to buy a PS5 you’ll want to keep a close on on several retailers. Any stock coming in sells out almost instantly. If you haven’t been able to get a hold of one just yet, you may be waiting a while longer as more are produced.