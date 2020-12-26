It’s more vital than ever to have robust passwords for your email accounts, especially in light of the multitude of recent hacks and breaches that have made headlines over the past few years.

Failure to appropriately secure your email accounts can lead to your information being sold or shared on the Dark Web. This information includes your Social Security number, credit card info, and banking details.

With cybercrimes becoming more common and our institutions being caught unprepared, it is more important than ever to know your passwords and change them regularly.

We’ve previously shared with you how to change your Gmail password to keep ahead of all the nonsense happening on the internet, but if you have a Yahoo account, it’s a great idea to update the password on there, too, to make sure you’re doubly safe.

It’s a good idea to change your passwords every few months or so — it’ll keep you ahead of the curve and your personal information at minimal risk. Read on to find out how to set a new password for your Yahoo account and keep your data as safe as possible.

How to change your Yahoo password on desktop and mobile browsers

Step 1. Log into your Yahoo account security page as you would normally.

Step 2. Click Change Password.

Step 3. Enter your new password twice and click Continue. Be sure to use a brand-new password, too, and not one that could be easily compromised (like “password” or your birthday). Read our article on how to craft a great password if you’re unsure.

How to change your Yahoo password on Yahoo mobile app

Step 1: Click your profile logo in the top left corner.

Step 2: Click Account Info.

Step 3: Click Security Settings.

Step 4: Type in your phone’s security code.

Step 5: Click Change Password.

Step 6: Click I Would Rather Change My Password.

Step 7: Type in your new password twice to confirm, then click Continue.

You’ve now reset your password. We suggest that you log the password in a password manager — LastPass and 1Pass are two great options. It’s challenging to regain access to your account if you completely forget your new password.

