The K-pop group, BTS, is one of the world’s most popular boy bands. Whether they’re performing “Dynamite” or hanging out with fans in a live stream, these performers often steal fans’ hearts.

How many members are in BTS? Here’s what we know about the artists behind songs like “Boy With Luv” and “Black Swan.”

BTS is one of the biggest boy bands in the world

They purple their fans. The BTS members are Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin. Since their debut in 2013, these K-pop performers have toured the world and broken a few records along the way.

BTS performed at the Grammy Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards. They sold millions of copies of their albums and created one of the most powerful fan bases in the world, the BTS ARMY.

“They are like family that don’t share the same blood,” Suga said, according to one translation. “I feel so comfortable when we are together. I think it’s because I’ve spent more time with them than my own family.”

There are seven members that make up the group BTS

Sure, there are some songs that only feature one or two of these K-pop idols. However, when it comes to songs like “Boy With Luv” and “Make It Right,” there are seven members in BTS. The leader of the group, who oftentimes functions as the translator and spokesperson for the band while overseas, is one rapper from this group, RM.

Seven is, in fact, an important number for BTS and their fan base. Not only are there seven members and, as of 2020, 7 years since the group debuted, but the group named their album, Map of the Soul: 7, in honor of the number.

There’s a BTS ‘vocal line’ and a BTS ‘rap line’

Although there are seven members in this K-pop group, fans often split them up a few ways. There’s the “Maknae Line,” composed of the younger members, Jungkook, Jimin, and V, with Jungkook being the youngest member, nicknamed the “Golden Maknae.”

There’s also the “Hyung Line,” comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope. When it comes to performing, these K-pop idols often break up to do songs exclusively featuring the “Vocal Line,” (Jin, V, Jimin, and Jungkook,) or “Rap Line,” (J-Hope, Suga, and RM.)

There are subunit songs like “Friends,” performed by Jimin and V, and solo songs released both as members of BTS and as solo artists.

The “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube. Music by BTS, including their recently released album, Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms.