How Does Pete Davidson Really Feel About Ariana Grande’s Engagement To Dalton Gomez?

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande. Earlier this week, the singer announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend of less than a year, Dalton Gomez. While this is great news for Grande and Gomez, some might assume that there a few people who aren’t too happy about this union, namely the singer’s ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

So, is Davidson bothered by this news or is he supportive of his ex like everyone else? Read on below to find out his true feelings toward the singer’s recent engagement.

A brief recap of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s relationship

Grande and Davidson’s relationship kicked off in May 2018, shortly after both called it quits from their respective exes (Mac Miller and Cazzie David). Their romance took off at lightning speed, with the pair getting engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating.

To fans, it seemed that the singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian were meant to be and that their relationship was going to remain strong for many years to come.

However, that ended not happening as Grande called off their engagement in October 2018 following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

At the time, sources revealed that the pair realized they were moving too fast and felt that the timing just wasn’t right.

But Davidson later explained that Miller’s death took a significant toll on the “God Is A Woman” singer, which ultimately put a strain on their relationship.

Inside Ariana Grande’s recent engagement

In the months following her split from Davidson, Grande remained single as she focused on herself and her budding music career. But that all changed in early 2020 when she began dating luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Though Grande remained mum on the status of their relationship at first, she and Gomez seemingly confirmed they were dating in May 2020 when they appeared together in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

In June, the couple made their romance Instagram official with the singer sharing a sweet photo of them (along with several other images and videos) to commemorate her 27th birthday.

Six months later, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez on Instagram by sharing a series of snapshots — including one of her wearing a stunning diamond and pearl ring on that finger —to her feed, along with the caption, “Forever n then some.”

How does Pete Davidson feel?

Though his relationship with Grande didn’t work out, Davidson has no hard feelings toward his ex whatsoever.

In fact, he’s very happy for the Grammy winner and wishes her nothing but the best in her engagement.

“From what he can tell, Dalton treats Ariana with total respect and like she deserves to be treated,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife. “He’s happy for the time they spent together but also knows they’ve both moved on. He’s glad she’s happy and congratulates her on the next chapter.”

Though their romance didn’t play out the way neither of them had hoped, Davidson still cherishes the time he and Grande spent together, even though both have clearly moved on.

“[They] had an amazing moment together, [one] filled with so much love, but that moment has passed. So, instead of holding on to resentment, he decided to let go,” a second source shared with the outlet. “Pete knows that he will be connected to Ariana forever, but he is happy to see that she is able to move on, just as much as he has. He is very happy for her and only wishes her the best.”