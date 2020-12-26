Hospital Rajnikanth Health Update Says Actor Is Progressing Well



Although Christmas is known to be a season of hope and good news, in the south, viewers were shocked to learn that Rajnikanth was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. The actor was admitted for fluctuations in blood pressure and exhaustion.







While fans were concerned about the actor’s well-being and health, the Apollo hospital spokesman released some good news. According to the release, the superstar’s health is progressing, and thankfully, there have been no alarming health hazards. The actor tested negative for covid and this is just a blood pressure problem and there is nothing to worry about.

The statement read: “Mr Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the hospital yesterday, is making good progress. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side, although in better control than yesterday. Their investigations have so far revealed nothing alarming. He is scheduled for a new round of investigations today, the reports of which will be available in the evening. Your blood pressure medications are being carefully titrated and you will continue to be closely monitored. Absolute rest has been advised in view of his unstable blood pressure and visitors are not allowed to find him. Based on her research and blood pressure monitoring, a decision will be made about her discharge at night. “





Rajnikanth was in Hyderabad to film his next movie Annaatthe. The actor will meet with Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The movie stalled last week when certain crew members tested positive for COVID.