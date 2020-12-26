Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 20–26 By Cointelegraph

2020 special! New records, mega weirdness, the predictions that came true: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 20–26



hits all-time high as major altcoins enjoy triple-digit gains

Without question, the biggest story of 2020 has to be Bitcoins dazzling return to $24,000 and beyond. Who would have thought this was possible back in March when BTC suffered an almighty flash crash that took it down to just $3,600?

Major altcoins were also basking in the glow of stellar returns this year. At one point this year, ETH was up 417% on where it started the year outshining BTC in percentage terms, even though its some way off record highs.

Who did the most for real-world crypto and blockchain adoption in 2020?

Publicly recanted! Luminaries who came to terms with crypto in 2020

Five times crypto got weird in 2020

Gifting crypto to loved ones this holiday? Educate them first

Top crypto adoption predictions that came true in 2020

Notorious crypto figures arrested in 2020

Cat got your tongue? Bitcoin critics wither in 2020

Bitcoin FOMO? Tesla (NASDAQ:) and these stocks crushed BTCs gains in 2020

Chinas crypto landscape: How CBDCs drove blockchain adoption in 2020

Cryptos loudest cheerleaders in 2020

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph