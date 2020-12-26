Here’s your chance to save $100 on Anker’s 300W portable power station

You might not be thinking about your next hike while you sit around all day eating, drinking, and generally being merry, but it turns out Christmas Day is the perfect time to save on one essential outdoor accessory. Right now, Anker is offering $100 off its PowerHouse II 400 portable power station at Amazon. All you have to do to drop it down $299.99 is enter coupon code ANKR1730 during checkout.

Coupon deal Anker Portable PowerHouse II 400 Power Station

Getting off the grid for a while is easier with Anker’s new PowerHouse II 400 Power Station. This portable hub features a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports. It’s $100 off with the following promo code. $299.99 $399.99 $100 off

This 388Wh power station can provide power to AC appliances like mini-fridges, fans, and TVs making it a must-have for anyone who wants to bring the comforts of home on a camping or RV trip. This model debuted earlier this year on Amazon at a regular price of $459.99 and has sold for around $400 in recent months. Today’s discount matches the lowest we’ve seen for it to date.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Featuring a 516W total output and 388Wh capacity, this powerful portable battery makes it possible to keep a number of devices powered up while you’re outdoors and away from a traditional power source. It could even come in handy when your power goes out at home. a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, this charger can power up to eight devices at the same time. To put its capacity into perspective, it can charge your phone over 20 times and your laptop five times over.

When it comes to powering back up the PowerHouse II 400, any 12V-28V solar charger with DC 7909 Male connector can be used or you can plug it into the wall with the included 65W adapter.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping, along with access to all of Prime’s perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.