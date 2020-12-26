Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 26 December draw:
Lotto: 08, , 33, 37, 44, 49 Bonus Ball: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 14, 18, 19, , 31, 50 Bonus Ball: 08
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 06, 32, 37, 40, 41 Bonus Ball: 35
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
