Grindr reveals the top tops and bottoms per country of 2020

At the end of the year, companies like YouTube, Spotify and Pornhub offer a look back at their top videos, songs, artists, actors and more — and the gay dating app Grindr is no different.
This year, Grindr takes a look back at the sex and dating trends among 13 million gay, bi, trans and queer folks who use its app each month.
Grindr posts its year-end review with a caveat that notes the data only represents a subsection of users as not all users include information on their profiles, and Grindr itself doesn’t represent the global queer community. Further, Grindr wants to notify users that this look-back is a fun and informal way to help users get to know each other better.
It’s also worth noting Canada doesn’t seem to be a top anything on this list.
Here’s a look back at Grindr’s 2020.
Highest % of tops
- Morocco
- India
- Nigeria
- Chile
- Israel
Highest % of bottoms
- Vietnam
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Peru
- South Africa
Highest % of vers
- Venezuela
- Guatemala
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Australia
Most users by country
- U.S.A
- Brazil
- Mexico
- India
- U.K.
Highest % of hosts
- Kuwait
- Portugal
- Thailand
- U.S.A
Most active cities per capita
- Washington D.C.
- Paris
- Bogota
- Santiago
- Houston
Top Grindr profile songs
- Rain on Me: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- WAP: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
- Don’t Start Now: Dua Lipa
- Blinding Lights: The Weeknd (Canadian artist)
- 7 Rings: Ariana Grande
Other stats include:
- 7.85 billion taps sent this year
- 584 million favourites added
- Sunday is the most active time worldwide
- 855 million photos sent a month
Also if you don’t know any of the terms above, check out Urban Dictionary.
Source: Grindr Blog