Grindr reveals the top tops and bottoms per country of 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


At the end of the year, companies like YouTube, Spotify and Pornhub offer a look back at their top videos, songs, artists, actors and more — and the gay dating app Grindr is no different.

This year, Grindr takes a look back at the sex and dating trends among 13 million gay, bi, trans and queer folks who use its app each month.

Grindr posts its year-end review with a caveat that notes the data only represents a subsection of users as not all users include information on their profiles, and Grindr itself doesn’t represent the global queer community. Further, Grindr wants to notify users that this look-back is a fun and informal way to help users get to know each other better.

It’s also worth noting Canada doesn’t seem to be a top anything on this list.

Here’s a look back at Grindr’s 2020.

Highest % of tops

  • Morocco
  • India
  • Nigeria
  • Chile
  • Israel

Highest % of bottoms

  • Vietnam
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Peru
  • South Africa

Highest % of vers

  • Venezuela
  • Guatemala
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Australia

Most users by country

  • U.S.A
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • India
  • U.K.

Highest % of hosts

  • Kuwait
  • Portugal
  • Thailand
  • U.S.A

Most active cities per capita

  • Washington D.C.
  • Paris
  • Bogota
  • Santiago
  • Houston

Top Grindr profile songs

  • Rain on Me: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
  • WAP: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
  • Don’t Start Now: Dua Lipa
  • Blinding Lights: The Weeknd (Canadian artist)
  • 7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Other stats include:

  • 7.85 billion taps sent this year
  • 584 million favourites added
  • Sunday is the most active time worldwide
  • 855 million photos sent a month

Also if you don’t know any of the terms above, check out Urban Dictionary.

Source: Grindr Blog 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR