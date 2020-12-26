Google Pixel 6 may feature an under-display camera – Mobiles News

Pixel smartphone maker Google has reportedly filed a new patent which suggests an under-display camera in future Pixel phones. First reported by Patently Apple, Google has won four design patents including a possible future Pixel smartphone that will have no camera hole at the front. Although the patent documents do not explicitly mention an in-display camera, the accompanying images show an all-screen phone with no camera hole.

“Under the display, there’s a microphone slot presented, but there’s no camera hole of any kind as the patent figures below prove out. None of the four design patents illustrates a face side camera hole,” says the report by Patently Apple.

As can be seen in the image, the report talks about Google design patent D903, 618 for an electronic device. While one of the photos shows the front of the phone with an all-screen, the other displays the backside camera design of the phone through the front frame. There is no hole for the front side camera, the image mentions. Google Pixel 5, on the other hand, is seen featuring a punch-hole camera on the top left.

Google is currently experimenting with the idea of an in-display camera. The technology is expected to be ready by the launch of Google Pixel 6.

Other smartphone companies working on the under-display camera technology are ZTE, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung.