Giants QB Daniel Jones starting on Sunday vs. Ravens

Daniel Jones will be back under center for the Giants this week. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the quarterback will start against the Ravens on Sunday.

Jones has missed a pair of games this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries, including last week’s loss to the Browns. While the 2019 sixth overall pick was a limited participant this week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes that the quarterback looked better in practice and is showing renewed energy. With Jones returning to the lineup, Colt McCoy, who has led the Giants to a 1-1 record in two starts, will return to his backup role.

Jones has struggled a bit during his sophomore campaign. While his completion percentage is up (62.6 percent), he’s thrown for only 2,462 yards and eight touchdowns (vs. only interceptions) in 12 games. For comparison’s sake, the 23-year-old compiled 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during his rookie season.

Despite his inconsistent production, head coach Joe Judge made it clear that Jones is the Giants quarterback of the present and future, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan: