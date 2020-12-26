Germany and Hungary Begin Vaccinations a Day Early

The first inoculation was administered in the city of Halberstadt, to 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla; 40 other residents and 11 members of the staff at the nursing home also received doses, M.D.R. reported.

“Every day we wait is one day too many,” Tobias Krüger, the director of the home, told reporters.

Germany’s eastern states have been hardest hit by the second wave of the virus. More than 1.6 million people have been infected in the country, and more than 29,400 have died, many of them older citizens, especially those living in nursing homes.

Residents of nursing homes and their caregivers, as well as emergency medical staff and individuals 80 years and older, are set to be among the first vaccinated in Germany, based on a plan that was drawn up by leaders, medical advisers and members of the national Ethics Council. Members of the government do not plan to receive inoculations before their peers, Jens Spahn, the country’s health minister, said on Saturday.

“We have deliberately said that we will begin offering the vaccine to the most fragile,” Mr. Spahn said. “If there comes a when it makes sense, say to bolster confidence, each one of us is ready to be vaccinated.”