George Clooney Pranked Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon With a Fake Haunted House While Filming ‘Ocean’s Twelve’

The Ocean’s film franchise consisted of three great movies that featured some of the world’s favorite actors. From George Clooney to Julia Roberts, the franchise was loaded with A-listers and was a huge success.

Over the years, the cast built a strong bond and continues to remain close today. While filming the Ocean’s movies, the guys would often pull pranks on each other, no matter how cruel they might be.

Clooney himself got payback on Pitt for an earlier prank by tricking him and Cheadle into entering a fake haunted house in Lake Como.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon messed around with each other while filming ‘Ocean’s Twelve’

The cast hung out a lot while filming Ocean’s Twelve, and often resorted to silly practical jokes to amuse themselves. Pitt had already pranked Clooney once before filming had started in Lake Como, and it was Clooney’s turn to get him back.

“We would do hysterical, idiotic things,” Clooney told GQ. “Like, there was a house, when we were all staying at my house in Lake Como, and there was a house across the lake. It was empty, and we’d made up a story.”

He pranked Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon with the ‘haunted house’

Clooney and his Italian friend created a scary story about the house that sounded so authentic, nobody could tell it was just a joke.

“There was an Italian book about it,” Clooney said. “And we’d made up a story about how haunted it was, and my buddy Giovanni, who was Italian, he’s pretending to read this story where this guy would kill people and throw them into the lake, and talked everybody into how dangerous this house was.”

Early one morning, Clooney and the gang got a ladder, took a boat across the lake, and began to explore the house. They saw a bunch of strange, creepy objects in the home, and decided to make a bet on who could stay in the house the longest.

“So we came down to the conclusion was, we give $10,000 to any guy that could spend the night in the haunted house with just a candle and a bottle,” Clooney said. “You got a candle, six matches, and a bottle of wine.”

Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle were too scared to stay in the house

Pitt and Cheadle initially decided to stay behind and spend the night in the home but changed their minds after they began to explore the house.

“And we left, I guess we left Cheadle and Pitt there, and Matt and I came back, and we’re sitting in the boat in the middle of the lake,” Clooney said. “And we have to see the candle go by every window, and it goes by like two or three windows, and then we get a call. They’re like, ‘F— that, get us out of this house.’ We came back and pulled them out.”

George Clooney bonded with the ‘Ocean’s’ cast

Although they spent a lot of time messing with each other, the Ocean’s cast enjoyed every moment of working together. Clooney claimed that the cast still maintains a close bond, to this day.

“So there was a lot of idiocy that went on along the way, but we had a really wonderful time. They’re all still very dear friends, so.”