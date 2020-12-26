Frank Sinatra is one of the biggest names to come out of the 20th century. The talented singer and actor is synonymous as a popular celebrity that is still a household name today decades after his death. The icon was buried with a number of surprising items that fans might be surprised to learn about. We have all the details below.

Who was Frank Sinatra?

Frank Sinatra | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Sinatra was born in 1915 in New Jersey and struck out as a singer. He performed on his own before joining Tommy Dorsey’s band in 1940. After a few years, he was ready to go solo, and he became a sensation in the ‘40s. “The Best is Yet to Come” singer went on to become a successful actor as well, landing major roles in films including Anchors Aweigh and On The Town.

He continued acting and singing throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s. He was also an iconic member of The Rat Pack, a group of influential men that were actors and singers that originally included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford, according to Biography.com.

He appeared in the film Dirty Dingus Magee in 1970 and put out another album in 1973 called ‘Ol Blue Eyes is Back. He also starred in The First Deadly Sin in 1980. Then Duets was released in 1993 of recorded songs that featured a number of well-known artists singing along with Sinatra.

Sinatra was married four times throughout his life to Nancy Barbato, then Ava Gardner. Next came Mia Farrow, and finally to Barbara Blakely Marx. All three of his children he had with his first wife, Nancy, and they were named Nancy, Frank Jr, and Tina.

Frank Sinatra was buried with some surprising items

Frank Sinatra | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Sinatra died on May 14, 1998 from a heart attack at the age of 82. His loss was felt throughout the world, and he was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, CA. Buried with the iconic legend were a number of interesting and surprising items.

Sinatra had some of his essentials packed along with him. AP News reports that the items included a pack of Camel cigarettes, a Zippo lighter to go along with it, and a bottle of his favorite, Jack Daniel’s, added in by his daughter, Nancy. Plus, a dollar’s worth of dimes was also buried alongside the legend so he could always make a call at a payphone if he needed to.

His daughter, Tina Sinatra, added the dimes to her father’s pocket. “I think it came from Frankie’s kidnapping, maybe before,” she revealed on Larry King Live. “He never wanted to get caught not able to make a phone call. He always carried 10 dimes.”

Frank Sinatra Jr. was kidnapped in 1963 in a truly strange set of circumstances. Sinatra Sr. paid the kidnappers $240,000 in cash, according to Distractify. They released his son, but it was a strange ordeal and one that is still talked about to this day. Joe Amsler and Barry Keenan, and John Irwin were eventually caught. The conversations that were had to recover his son occurred via a payphone, so it makes sense that Sinatra would want to have change on him after such an ordeal.

According to PBS, Sinatra was also buried with a few other items, including Tootsie Rolls, Life Savors of the cherry variety, and even a dog biscuit. Stuffed toys were also included.

Frank Sinatra is still a celebrated actor and singer to this day. His songs and movies live on, and he’s still an iconic member of the 20th century.