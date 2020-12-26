Former Proteas pay tribute to ‘passionate, knowledgeable’ Robin Jackman

The South African cricket community was on Christmas day mourning the death of legendary commentator Robin Jackman.

The former England bowler and a man considered one of the great commentators of his generation, Jackman died at his Cape Town home at the age of 75 on Friday.

If you have been a South African cricket follower since the 1990s, then you would be aware of Jackman’s impact on the game in this country with some on social media calling him one of the ‘voices of cricket’.

The reaction from a the local cricket community on Friday night told its own story of exactly how respected and loved the man affectionately known as ‘Jackers’ was.

Former Proteas paid their respects after hearing the news.

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

R.I.P. Jackers ???????????? — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) December 25, 2020

RIP Jackers #sad — paul harris (@paulharris12) December 25, 2020

RIP Robin Jackman — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) December 25, 2020

Very sad indeed to learn of the passing of Robyn Jackman. A wonderful man and a voice of cricket! May he rest in peace ???? — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) December 26, 2020

So passionate and knowledgeable about the game of cricket..such a great story teller..always willing to help..so many good memories R.I.P Jackers ?? — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) December 25, 2020

#RIPJackers go well good man. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 26, 2020

RIP JACKERS ???? Thanks for the fun times and learnings @supersporttv @surreycricket #broadcastguru https://t.co/QqxxhurzPW — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) December 26, 2020