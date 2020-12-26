Former Perth Scorchers Animator, Melbourne Renegades Brad Hogg Appoints BBL10 Pre-Christmas Team

In a victory of the old bulls over the young, the experience dominates the youth in the BBL10 pre-Christmas squad revealed by former Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades crowd favorite Brad Hogg.

While young Josh Philipe, Jake Weatherald and Ben McDermott occupy the top three spots in Hogg’s batting lineup, the average age of his XI is a tick over 30.

However, Hogg might think 30 is young, as he was still shipping his slick left arm wrist wraps less than a week away from his 47th birthday.

Mighty Colin Ingram has four, graft hitter and odd outfielder Jordan Silk ranks at five and box office talent Glenn Maxwell is at six, while all-rounders Dan Christian and James Faulkner are the last of the hitters in seven and eight respectively.

Lightning-fast Nathan Coulter-Nile is named at , while Adam Zampa, the leg-spinner, and workhorse Peter Siddle, round out the team.

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

Hogg said veterans impressed him during the first 26 games of the BBL season.

“The good thing about this is that those guys are still very competitive and they are catching up with the youngsters. In fact, they are leading the way,” Hogg told Wide World of Sports.

“Daniel Christian, as he’s going around the wicket. He’s found something, a way to stop certain players in those late overs with what I call negative tactics, but it’s working well. It’ll be interesting when someone finds a way to deny That tactic of going around the wicket – rounder arm bowling so that it comes from a greater angle. Once that is denied, what answer does Christian have? That’s the interesting one.

“But he and many other older kids have been brilliant this year.”

Hogg said the best player in the pre-Christmas stretch was Faulkner, the former Melbourne Stars cheerleader who is now shooting for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Faulkner was long a mainstay of Australia’s short form teams, enjoying so much success that he earned the nickname ‘The Finisher’ and won the man of the match title in the 2015 ODI World Cup final victory over New Zealand.

But injuries and form killed his dream race.

He has not played an international game since October 2017, and Tasmania did not offer him a new contract for the 2020-21 summer, the state in which he debuted when he was 18 years old.

Faulkner is now forging an exceptional BBL10 campaign, with his left arm having taken eight wickets at 13.50 and conceding just 6.75 runs per over.

James Faulkner has starred on the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes this summer. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

“It’s been a great story and I love it when you’re depressed, you have some problems with your body and then you work it out,” Hogg said.

“He just doesn’t give up and he’s very tough. I love James Faulkner’s efforts.”

Hogg overlooked Tim David, Callum Ferguson and James Vince even though they have all scored more runs than Philipe at BBL10, but said he opted for the Sydney Sixers opener because he had admirably dealt with their growing attention.

“There’s a lot of talk about Philipe. He’s getting a lot of coverage now and sometimes that can affect certain players,” Hogg said.

“But he kept his head up and focused on the job at hand. It’s more off the field than on the field for me that I liked about his presence.”

Hogg gave special mentions to Sixers tweaker Steve O’Keefe and Melbourne Renegades fast pitcher Jack Wildermuth.

The BBL10 Team Before Christmas by Brad Hogg

1. Josh Philipe (races 102, average 34, maximum score 95)

2. Jake weatherald (races 97, average 32.33, maximum score 68)

3. Ben mcdermott (races 135, average 135, maximum score 89)

Four. Colin Ingram (races 145, average 36.25, maximum score 55)

5. Jordan Silk (73 races, 36.50 average, 45 maximum score)

6. Glenn maxwell (races 85, average 42.50, maximum score 46)

7. Dan christian (runs 71, average 35.5, maximum score 50, windows four, best bowling figures 3-36, average 7.62)

8. James faulkner (grounds of eight, best bowling figures 3-21, average 6.75)

9. Nathan Coulter-Nile (grounds of four, best bowling figures 4-10, average 8.25)

10. Adam Zampa (grounds two, best bowling figures 2-10, average 17)

eleven. Peter siddle (grounds of eight, best bowling figures 5-16, average 15.62)

