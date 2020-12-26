For the E.U., Brexit Deal Is a Pretty Good One

BRUSSELS — The European Union emerges from fraught negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc with a sense of satisfaction — that it has maintained its unity and its core principles, especially the integrity of the single market of now 450 million consumers that is the foundation of its influence.

And it is now looking ahead to its life without Britain.

Ursula von der Leyen, the trilingual German who is the head of the European Commission, the bloc’s powerful bureaucracy, emerged from the wrangling with her political profile and reputation enhanced.

Normally at the end of a negotiation she felt joy, Ms. von der Leyen said on Thursday evening. But today, she said, “I only feel quiet satisfaction and, frankly speaking, relief.”