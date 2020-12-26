Fantasy Injury Updates: Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Allen Robinson, more affecting Week 16 start-sit calls

It’s been another tough week for WRs, as Julio Jones (hamstring), Tyler Boyd (concussion), Jarvis Landry (COVID), and Rashard Higgins (COVID) have already been ruled out, and Terry McLaurin is “doubtful.” Heading into Sunday’s games, Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Allen Robinson, and Marquise Brown are all “questionable,” so nervous fantasy owners will have to check for injury updates before locking in their Week 16 start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Is Tyreek Hill playing this week?

Hill is officially “questionable” after logging limited practices on Thursday and Friday, but coach Andy Reid has already said he expects Hill to suit up on Sunday against the Falcons.

Hill is our No. 1 WR this week and should run wild against Atlanta’s 31st-ranked pass defense. If Hill is a surprise scratch, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson would all be in play as at least WR3s in this highly favorable matchup.

Is Keenan Allen playing this week?

Allen (hamstring) only managed a limited practice on Friday this week, and coach Anthony Lynn said the star wide receiver will be a “game-time decision” for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Denver.

After last week’s noticeably limited snap count, fantasy owners are likely leery of using Allen even if he’s active, but with 10 days off to rest his hamstring, it seems likely that Allen would be able to play more. Denver’s pass defense has really struggled lately, so consider Allen a somewhat-risky WR3 if he’s active. If he’s out, bump up Mike Williams to a WR2 and consider Tyron Johnson a WR3/flex.

Is Allen Robinson playing this week?

Robinson (hamstring) gave his fantasy owners a scare after missing practice on Thursday, but he got in a limited session on Friday and is “questionable” for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

If Robinson is out, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller would both be in play as at least WR3s in this favorable matchup. If Robinson plays, he’s a high-end WR1, with only Mooney having potential flex value.

Is Marquise Brown playing this week?

Brown (knee) was held out of practice on Thursday, but he practiced in full on Friday and is expected to play against the Giants.

As long as he’s active, Brown makes for a solid WR3 after scoring at least 14.8 PPR points in four straight games. If Brown is out, Willie Snead, Dez Bryant and Miles Boykin would see more targets, but it would be hard to trust any in your fantasy championship games.