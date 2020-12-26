Fans disagree on controversial Criminal Minds pairing

One Reddit user, u/4everspencerreid, started a thread entitled “I wish they ended up together,” which they started by posting a picture of JJ and Reid. This set off an intense back and forth in the comments.

User u/sabertoothdiego wrote in relieved, saying, “I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks this lmfao.” Meanwhile, u/supermegagreen declared, “I will always ship JJ and Reid.”

Many fans on both sides of the debate had major opinions about a particularly tricky Jeid development that happened in the season 14 finale “Truth or Dare.” While being held hostage by an unsub with a penchant for playing deadly games with his victims, JJ is forced to reveal a deep secret or be killed. She uses the opportunity to confess to Reid, “I’ve always loved you. And I was just too scared to say it before.”

JJ’s revelation was a bittersweet moment for Jeid shippers, as it affirmed their worldview by teasing what could have been. For user u/lulabeanz, it’s precisely those messy feelings that make their relationship feel so authentic. They wrote, “I shipped [Jeid] from day one. But I absolutely understand why they took the route they did. Life can get messy and love can be equally messy. A lot of people have that one person they’d have ended up with if things had been different. It’s tragic but it happens.”