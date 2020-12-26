Fans Are Furious With Marvel for Sidelining Emma Fuhrmann

Marvel fans were shocked when Avengers: Endgame came out and learned that while a lot of their beloved characters disappeared in Thanos’s snap, other beloved characters spent years living in the aftermath while their loved ones were nowhere to be found.

One of these characters, Cassie Lang, went from a young lady to a young adult played by Emma Fuhrmann overnight. However, despite mere minutes of screentime, Marvel recently replaced Fuhrmann for the upcoming sequel, and fans are having fits about how she learned.

Emma Fuhrmann’s career

Emma Fuhrmann | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fuhrmann might not be a household name yet, but the 19-year-old has been in Hollywood for over half her life. Her screen debut came in an episode of a short-lived series called Chase. For the next couple of years, she spent most of her time on-screen in television and short films. Then, in 2014, she played Espn in the Adam Sandler comedy Blended. It was her most prominent role to date.

Since then, she has appeared in several memorable movies and television series, from Chicago Fire to smaller films like Girl Followed. When she got the role as a grown-up Cassie Lang in Endgame, however, she hoped that it would come with the type of job security that Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and the rest of the MCU has typically gotten.

After Ant-Man 3 was announced, however, Fuhrmann learned that she had been replaced.

Cassie Lang gets recast again

In 2015’s Ant-Man. As Scott Lang’s daughter, she motivated Paul Rudd’s character to do the things he does on screen. This means going back to a life of crime and trying to steal from Hank Pym’s mansion. This sets off the events that eventually lead to Lang’s new life as Ant-Man.

Throughout the first two movies, Lang’s daughter is what makes him fight the bad guys and don the suit, but when he gets stuck in the Quantum realm while Thanos’s snap makes everyone disappear, the events of the universe jump forward five years. There, we meet Emma Fuhrmann’s grown-up portrayal of the character.

She meets her father right before he joins the rest of the crew and gets minimal screen time in the process. Many assumed it was a teaser for a larger Fuhrmann role in the upcoming movie, but that is not the case.

Fuhrmann found out that she had been replaced by Kathryn Newton at the same time as everyone else. After several days of silence, she finally responded, and fans on Reddit took to the site to voice their support.

Fuhrmann reacts

Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. /1 — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

Fuhrmann was silent for several days before finally tweeting out her thanks to fans and Marvel alike. She revealed that she found out the same day as everyone else.

“Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me,” tweeted Fuhrmann, 19. “I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU.” “I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time,” she continued in another post. “Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds. Xo Emma ❤️” (Per TooFab)

Fans on Reddit were particularly displeased. User u/SmellHappy put it most succinctly.

Imagine following along the Investor’s Day as a fan just like everyone else and then finding out that this role you were so passionate about and willing to undertake was handed over to another actress without any forewarning. That’s terrible. Marvel really needs to give her another role or something. (Per Reddit)

This echoed the sentiments of several others on the thread. While Fuhrmann might not be a part, however, they’re still excited to see where Cassie Lang’s journey goes from here.

When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops in 2022, fans will have their third look at the character through a new actress’s eyes. Still, with a new name in the credits, some are left wishing that they stuck with the continuity laid out by Avengers: Endgame.