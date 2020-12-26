Steven Overly / Politico:
Facebook critics say a general animosity toward Facebook in Washington may push the Biden administration into taking more proactive measures against the company — Joe Biden has said he’s no fan of Facebook. Now he has an opportunity to show it as he assumes landmark policy and legal battles against the company.
Facebook critics say a general animosity toward Facebook in Washington may push the Biden administration into taking more proactive measures against the company (Steven Overly/Politico)
Steven Overly / Politico: