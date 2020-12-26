Exmo hackers withdraw part of stolen funds via Poloniex, exchange confirms By Cointelegraph

Exmo hackers withdraw part of stolen funds via Poloniex, exchange confirms
Hacked cryptocurrency exchange Exmo is not able to recover a large amount of stolen funds as hackers withdrew millions of dollars in crypto through the Poloniex crypto exchange.
On Dec. 21, Exmo announced a major hack causing the platform to freeze all withdrawals from the exchange. The United Kingdom-based company now estimates total losses to stand at more than $10.5 million in various digital assets like (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), , (BCH), and Zcash (ZEC).
