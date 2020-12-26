Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins

Austria, Scotland and Northern Ireland entered fresh lockdowns on Saturday as the EU prepares to kick off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday.

After a Christmas truce, a third general lockdown entered into force on Saturday in Austria and will run until January , authorities said.

Meanwhile, stricter measures came into effect in Scotland and Northern Ireland, including the closure of “non-essential” businesses and limitations of social interactions.

The lockdown imposed on parts of England since December 20 was extended to new areas in east and south-east England. Wales also woke up to tighter restrictions on Saturday after relaxing them for Christmas.

In Ireland and Italy, the new lockdowns started before Christmas in an attempt to prevent further infections over the holidays.

More than 25 million infections have been recorded in Europe, according to AFP’s estimates on Friday.

First vaccines deliveries

EU countries are poised to administer their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, with health care workers and nursing home residents among the first to get shots.

The first deliveries started arriving in EU countries on Saturday, with each Member State receiving approximately 10,000 doses for this initial batch, the Commission told .

Deliveries will continue in December and on a steady weekly basis during the following months. Brussels has previously said member states would be allocated doses based on their population size.

Hours before the first vaccine doses arrived in France, French health authorities confirmed the country’s first case of the coronavirus variant that prompted new lockdown measures in Britain.

The UK became the first country in the world to administer a vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month.