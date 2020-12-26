Erykah Badu’s NEW FACE: Accused Of Bleaching Skin & Getting Nose Job!!

Erykah Badu unveiled her new look – and many fans believe that Erykah may have surgically altered her face, has learned. Specifically, some of the singers fans suspect that she may have bleached her skin, and gotten a nose job.

To get an idea as to WHY they feel this way, here is what Erykah used to look like:

And this is what she looks like now:

Here are just a few comments from Erykah’s fans – who seem upset with her choice of altering her looks:

She looks lighter now than she did when she first came out in the late 90’s. Her nose definitely looks different though. I’ve noticed this for a while. Poor Erykah, she talks that Black Love but her actions say anything but. How many baby daddies she got?? I always wondered if that booty was real… her fillers are amazingly well done ! Nobody sees the hairy pits

Teyana Taylor SINGS ERYKAH BADU SONGS