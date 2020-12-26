Erica Mena Responds To Claims That Her Teenage Son Is Autistic! (Pics)

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena isn’t playing with people coming for her kids on social media as users left comments on her page, claiming that her son was autistic.

Erica has been embroiled in controversy, has learned, after she and her husband Safaree recently announced that they weren’t going to vaccinate their baby daughter, for fear of getting autism.

Shortly after the announcement, Erica posted pictures of her son, and people claimed that he appeared to have autism.

Look:

“You guys do realize that it’s Christmas eve and you guys are in the comments diagnosing people’s kids,” she began before warning her followers about making false assumptions surrounding folks’ children. T

he reality television star also took the opportunity to spread a message about autism awareness and reinforce the importance of accepting children in their uniqueness regardless of any medical condition.

Here is the video: